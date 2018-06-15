Still no sign of the man who slipped underwater in Chilliwack Lake. Chilliwack Search and Rescue conducted short-line searches Tuesday along the shore and in shallow water. (CSAR photo)

Sonar search set for Saturday for Surrey man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

There is no sign of the 18-year-old man from Surrey who disappeared underwater in Chilliwack Lake Tuesday afternoon after trying to retrieve a drifting boat.

RCMP and Search and Rescue were called on-scene, but by Wednesday morning the search had been scaled back.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue had conducted short-line searches in the shallow water at the southeast end of Chilliwack Lake, said CSAR search manager Dan McAuliffe.

They also waded in chest high with masks and snorkels searching for the missing man, but to no avail.

“It is really sad for his parents and friends,” McAuliffe said.

The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team is expected at this point to return to the lake on Saturday with sonar equipment to conduct a methodical search and recovery.

“We determined there was nothing further we could do,” McAuliffe said.

They found the fibreglass motor boat that the man was trying to retrieve about a kilometre away.

The missing man’s friends pointed out the spot in the lake that he went under. The depth sounder indicated to the SAR team that the entry point in the lake was at about 30 metres deep.

“They are now trying to get the friend of the man back to the lake for Saturday, in order to provide more accurate information about which spot he might have went in,” the SAR member said.

It was the first boat-related rescue call from Chilliwack Lake that CSAR members attended in a number of years. A few years they pulled a paraglider who had crashed into the lake, and over the years they recovered three motorists after vehicles had been driven into the lake.

READ MORE: Man missing in Chilliwack Lake

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore
Next story
Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards for King, Concord, Peninsula and Surrey Little Theatre

Second annual event held Friday at new Civic Hotel

Sonar search set for Saturday for Surrey man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

COLUMN: Miscalculating support for anti-rainbow cause

Hijacked poll shows how far some will go to show that their opinion is not in the minority

Festival brings Middle Eastern sounds to Surrey Arts Centre

June 27 concert part of multi-date Global Soundscapes showcase

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Most Read

l -->