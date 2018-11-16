‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Surrey RCMP have uncovered what they believe to be a “sophisticated” mail theft and fraud operation in Cloverdale.

An investigation into a residence in the 6100-block of 175A Street began in October, RCMP revealed on Friday morning (Nov. 16).

The Property Crime Target Team and Economic Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 9. According to RCMP, investigators located and seized “high-powered computers, embossers” and other equipment used in the manufacturing of fake credit cards, a “significant quantity of keys, locks, key cutters, and a large quantity of stolen mail.”

Three people have been arrested, but charges have not been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

“The impacts of identity theft and fraud go beyond financial complications,” said RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a press release. “For victims, there often comes a lot of personal stress. We are pleased that this investigation has effectively shut down this criminal operation which has likely impacted hundreds of people.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


