Video: Woman reportedly dead in South Surrey house fire

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A woman is reported dead following a house fire in South Surrey on Thursday.

The fire, in a large residence near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection, is being investigated by the RCMP who have established a crime scene at the site.

The General Investigation Unit (GIU) and the Serious Crime Unit are also reportedly on the scene.

Surrey firefighters responded to a fire just before 2 p.m.

They found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional manpower.

The woman was located and firefighters and paramedics worked with her, but it is not known if she died at the scene or after being transported to hospital.

More to come…