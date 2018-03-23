South Surrey repair shop targeted by thieves

Owners says Jeep theft an ‘utter shock’ – it had been dropped off because it wouldn’t start

Surrey RCMP are investigating the theft this week of an SUV from a South Surrey repair shop.

According to police, the 2003 Jeep Liberty was taken from the Midas at 2524 King George Blvd. in “the early morning hours” of March 20.

A bay door was damaged when the Jeep was stolen, Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News by email.

The vehicle was located the following morning, in the 16700-block of 64 Avenue, Greig added.

The Jeep’s owner – who asked to not be identified due to safety concerns – told PAN she was in “utter shock” to learn her vehicle was targeted, and, that she’s “kind of creeped out” at the thought of what it may have been used for.

At the same time, she’s waiting for answers, including how the culprit or culprits responsible were able to drive the Jeep away – it was in the shop because it wouldn’t start, she said.

“Maybe (whoever stole the Jeep) turned it off and couldn’t get it running again.”

Greig said investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the theft may contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.