(File photo)

South Surrey repair shop targeted by thieves

Owners says Jeep theft an ‘utter shock’ – it had been dropped off because it wouldn’t start

Surrey RCMP are investigating the theft this week of an SUV from a South Surrey repair shop.

According to police, the 2003 Jeep Liberty was taken from the Midas at 2524 King George Blvd. in “the early morning hours” of March 20.

A bay door was damaged when the Jeep was stolen, Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News by email.

The vehicle was located the following morning, in the 16700-block of 64 Avenue, Greig added.

The Jeep’s owner – who asked to not be identified due to safety concerns – told PAN she was in “utter shock” to learn her vehicle was targeted, and, that she’s “kind of creeped out” at the thought of what it may have been used for.

At the same time, she’s waiting for answers, including how the culprit or culprits responsible were able to drive the Jeep away – it was in the shop because it wouldn’t start, she said.

“Maybe (whoever stole the Jeep) turned it off and couldn’t get it running again.”

Greig said investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the theft may contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Previous story
McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser
Next story
UPDATE: Police probe threat, ‘suspicious object’ found at Surrey Tax Centre

Just Posted

ID of South Surrey hit-and-run driver still a mystery

Police still also looking for potential witness to serious-injury incident

Tar Sands tales in Surrey: Why book authors gassed up for trip to Alberta

March 29 event at SFU Surrey campus to feature co-authors Hern, Johal and others

South Surrey repair shop targeted by thieves

Owners says Jeep theft an ‘utter shock’ – it had been dropped off because it wouldn’t start

Guitar player Jason Buie, who helped start White Rock Blues Society, has died

He passed away ‘at his home early this morning in Esquimalt,’ brother says

Fraser Health to ‘shape food purchasing decisions’

Pilot project launched at White Rock corner store

First United selling 62 years of collected items

White Rock church sale set for March 24

5 to start your day

A woman takes issue with students’ attempt at a joke, a suspicious package at a tax centre, and more

Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area

Brent Galster, 62, last seen at a Vernon ATM in December

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Supreme Court rules former Stephen Harper aide guilty of influence peddling

A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been found guilty of influence peddling by Canada’s highest court.

Annual inflation rate rises to 2.2% for its fastest pace since fall 2014

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in February was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago

B.C. drug smuggler pleads guilty in U.S. court

Shuswap man admits to using helicopters to transport marijuana and cocaine across the border

Most Read

l -->