MP Gordie Hogg watches from outside the House of Commons as voting continues during a 21-hour marathon Thursday and Friday. Facebook photo

South Surrey-White Rock MP posts during parliamentary tussle

Hogg accuses Opposition of playing ‘games’

South Surrey-White Rock Liberal MP Gordie Hogg weighed in on Facebook during a marathon 21-hour round of voting in the House of Commons that ended Friday morning.

The all-night voting session began Thursday afternoon as the Conservatives – in a tactic following defeat of a motion to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security advisor testify before a House committee on the Atwal incident – loaded the docket with confidence votes on the government’s interim spending estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31.

Posting that “Fridays are one of my favourite days…I normally am back in South Surrey-White Rock meeting with my constituents,” Hogg said it would be likely the voting would continue until Saturday morning, with few breaks, if all votes were taken.

“While this is not what I would want to be doing, I am always happy to serve my constituents in the House of Commons, even in difficult times,” Hogg wrote.

In a further post that included a live video stream he said he “would much rather be back home in South Surrey-White Rock, but unfortunately sometimes the opposition likes to play games.”

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen and her caucus were insisting on line-by-line votes on the estimates, which forced Liberals to keep benches full to support all 260 spending items.

Some 100 votes remained at shortly after 7 a.m, Ottawa time, when Bergen announced that the motions would be dropped because of the “toll that around-the-clock voting has on our political and parliamentary staff.”

The Conservatives have tried several times to have national security adviser Daniel Jean appear at a House committee to answer questions relating to Trudeau’s February trip to India, tainted by the presence of attempted political murderer Jaspal Atwal at an event, at which he was photographed with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

The Opposition caucus is particularly interested in controversial statements made by Jean, at a background briefing to reporters, that factions in the Indian government may have tried to sabotage Trudeau’s trip.

During the marathon session, Conservative MPs took to social media to characterize the Liberals’ refusal to budge on estimate voting as a ‘cover up.’

Treasury Board president Scott Brison, in a tweet shared by Trudeau, retaliated that “the Conservatives are holding the House hostage.”

Previous story
No red flags in expense audit, says former Fraser Health boss who fired Murray
Next story
Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Just Posted

South Surrey-White Rock MP posts during parliamentary tussle

Hogg accuses Opposition of playing ‘games’

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old boy found

Beaudin Hamm returned to family

Break-in at White Rock pet-supply store

Critters & Friends targeted overnight Tuesday

No red flags in expense audit, says former Fraser Health boss who fired Murray

Wynne Powell said report showed need for tighter rules, but didn’t suggest abuse of expense claims

North Delta’s George Mackie Library to host teen forensics event

Session includes a Q&A and is suited for ages 12 and up as some material may be complex and graphic

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo Peninsula puppies celebrated on National Puppy Day

Photos of our furry friends

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Free lunch at three Surrey restaurants Sunday, with a charitable catch

Flame-grilled chicken and fries available at Nando’s in return for donation

Embattled band Hedley plays last show in B.C. before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Trudeau to exonerate B.C. First Nations chiefs hanged in 1860s

Prime Minister to absolve Tsilhqot’in chiefs in relation to deaths of 14 construction workers

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Most Read

l -->