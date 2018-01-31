Spate of stolen storm grates in Delta

Police are investigating and ask public to be careful, as missing grates can be dangerous

Delta Police are investigating after a “spate of stolen storm grates” last weekend.

“Obviously we have some public safety concerns regarding the missing storm drain grate covers, as they pose a potential danger to children, pets, pedestrians and cyclists,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs co-ordinator for Delta Police Department, told Black Press.

“Our officers have alerted the city in order to have the grates replaced as quickly as possible,” she added.

As the investigation is active, Leykauf said she is “somewhat limited in the information” she can provide but police want the public to be aware.

Police ask residents to report anyone removing a storm grate, or acting suspiciously, by calling 604-946-4411.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter