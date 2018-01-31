(Photo: Delta Police)

Spate of stolen storm grates in Delta

Police are investigating and ask public to be careful, as missing grates can be dangerous

Delta Police are investigating after a “spate of stolen storm grates” last weekend.

“Obviously we have some public safety concerns regarding the missing storm drain grate covers, as they pose a potential danger to children, pets, pedestrians and cyclists,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs co-ordinator for Delta Police Department, told Black Press.

“Our officers have alerted the city in order to have the grates replaced as quickly as possible,” she added.

As the investigation is active, Leykauf said she is “somewhat limited in the information” she can provide but police want the public to be aware.

Police ask residents to report anyone removing a storm grate, or acting suspiciously, by calling 604-946-4411.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack
Next story
North Deltans ‘second-class citizens’ in new zoning bylaw, residents say

Just Posted

Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say

Stats suggest robberies were down 21 per cent, while sexual offences increased by 34 per cent

White Rock parkade contract awarded

Cost of four-level waterfront structure projected at $10.3 million

‘Urgent care’ mental health and addiction centre announced for Surrey

Planning underway for new Surrey centre, expected to open in 2019

Worker airlifted after fall at White Rock site

Man in his 30s fell approximately 25 feet, police say

White Rock cannabis dispensaries prohibited – for now

Further review of issue promised by city at public hearing

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

One man reportedly dead after early morning shots on Broadway

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

Most Read