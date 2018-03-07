BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16. It later succumbed to its injuries. (submitted)

SPCA official calls Vancouver Island animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16 in Duncan.

In a case that has horrified SPCA enforcement officials, Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley of Duncan have been charged with animal cruelty after a dog seized from their care died from severe neglect.

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

“This is one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of abuse we have ever witnessed,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “We received a report of a dog in distress and when the constables arrived at the property they found a medium-sized brown dog on a tether that was only a few inches long, standing in a large pile of mud and feces.”

“As they got closer there was an overpowering stench and they realized that, not only was the dog severely emaciated, but his collar was deeply embedded into his neck, causing massive infection,” she said.

Moriarty adds that the dog’s head was swollen to two to three times its normal size.

“The constables used bolt cutters to free the dog and immediately rushed him to an emergency veterinary clinic,” says Moriarty. “The wound from the embedded collar exposed the dog’s trachea and jugular vein — it was horrific.”

Despite extensive emergency treatment and around-the-clock care, the dog succumbed to his critical condition two days later, the SPCA reported.

“This kind of appalling neglect and cruelty is sickening and absolutely unacceptable in our society,” says Moriarty.

If convicted, Joe and Tooshley face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

RELATED: Duncan man gets jail time for beating puppy to death

RELATED: Cat torture in Duncan recorded on Snapchat, sent to owner

Previous story
Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police
Next story
Renowned artist Murray Phillips passes

Just Posted

B.C’s veterinary college says it has cancelled Surrey Animal Hospital’s accreditation

‘This could be a temporary state or it could be longer term,’ says CEO of College of Veterinarians of B.C.

Cloverdale singers talk female barbershop quartets

Singers in ‘Simmer!’ and ‘Uptown Suite!’ on taking risks, performing and competing

Renowned artist Murray Phillips passes

Canadian wilderness painter and founder of the West Fine Art Show died peacefully at Langley Hospice

EDITORIAL: An engaged electorate

Early-morning tree cutting by City of White Rock has unintended – but predictable – consequences

Bid on White Rock gateway project too high: city

$4.09 million budgeted for first phase of uptown plan

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not with veto, George Heyman says

Ex-B.C. Lion Marco Iannuzzi great as ‘Gru’ at Polar Plunge fundraiser

Surrey resident helped Team Dueck raise most money at third annual event in Vancouver

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Most Read

l -->