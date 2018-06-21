Squamish RCMP search Alice Lake for missing Delta man

Squamish RCMP are searching Alice Lake for a missing 20-year-old Delta man.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday (June 20), Squamish RCMP responded to a report of a man screaming in the water at Alice Lake.

Squamish RCMP, Search and Rescue, Fire Services and B.C. Ambulance Service attended, but ground, air and water searches were unable to find the missing man.

According to RCMP, the Delta man was swimming with friends when he went into distress close to the shore, on the southwest side of the lake. His friends and bystanders both began to search for him, and immediately called for help.

“The search continues this morning and Squamish RCMP has engaged the assistance of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT),” said Corporal Sascha Banks. “At this time we are informing the public that Alice Lake is closed until further notice, but the campground remains open.”

RCMP has contacted the man’s family, but is not releasing his name at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.