Squamish RCMP search Alice Lake for missing Delta man

Alice Lake closed until further notice, campground remains open

Squamish RCMP are searching Alice Lake for a missing 20-year-old Delta man.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday (June 20), Squamish RCMP responded to a report of a man screaming in the water at Alice Lake.

Squamish RCMP, Search and Rescue, Fire Services and B.C. Ambulance Service attended, but ground, air and water searches were unable to find the missing man.

According to RCMP, the Delta man was swimming with friends when he went into distress close to the shore, on the southwest side of the lake. His friends and bystanders both began to search for him, and immediately called for help.

“The search continues this morning and Squamish RCMP has engaged the assistance of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT),” said Corporal Sascha Banks. “At this time we are informing the public that Alice Lake is closed until further notice, but the campground remains open.”

RCMP has contacted the man’s family, but is not releasing his name at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

Previous story
Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’
Next story
Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary getting 700-seat addition

Just Posted

Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner calls Hayne’s comments ‘hypocritical’ and ‘unclassy’

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary getting 700-seat addition

The project will create 29 new classrooms at the crowded Surrey school

Surrey school’s Mustang Justice program wins $10,000 award

‘We try to empower kids to do amazing things’

Surrey man charged with murder in Vancouver man’s 2017 death

Ranjit Sangha remains in custody after being accused in the death of Joseph Jandrew

Meyer makes White Rock mayoral run official

Three-term councillor says other coalition incumbents to seek return as councillors

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime minister announces conservation agreement with 14 First Nations

Marijuana seized from Lower Mainland dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

5 to start your day

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in child bride case, BC Lions streaker hires lawyer and more

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Most Read

l -->