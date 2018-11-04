Strong gusts of wind forecast for Lower Mainland

Gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr

A cold front is bringing strong westerly winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour to the Lower Mainland.

In a special weather statement issued Sunday morning, Environment Canada said that the gusts would ease up by midday.

