Student society and SFU enter agreement to improve, expand student spaces in Surrey

After-hour study spots and dedicated project rooms are among the planned improvements

The Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) has reached an agreement with Simon Fraser University to expand study and space options for students at the Surrey campus.

Space improvements, dedicated project rooms, and after-hours study spots are a few areas the university will make a priority for students, according to a release issued by SFSS on Monday (March 26).

“Back in summer, the SFSS indicated a strong need for additional space options at the Surrey campus,” said SFSS president Hangue Kim in a release. “We began exploring new study and social options for undergraduate students at SFU’s Surrey Campus. With a petition and survey, we were able to identify the importance of expanding study, multi-purpose and project work space.”

That feedback was shared with university administration, as was a report requesting additional space for students.

See also: Surrey universities to receive hundreds of new tech student spaces

See also: COLUMN: Tech investment in SFU Surrey helps entire community

The agreement between SFSS and SFU includes proposed improvements to nine study areas, including adding power outlets as well as overhead lighting and additional seating, to be completed over the next year. The university will cover any costs.

Classrooms will be available for study spaces after-hours starting March 26, according to the release. Classrooms on Galleria 3 will be left unlocked until midnight, and classrooms on Galleria 5 will also be opened by security on an as-requested, as-needed basis.

Meantime, two galleria classrooms will be dedicated project rooms for student group work each semester. The rooms will be identified each semester but due to class requirements, SFU cannot dedicate rooms on an ongoing basis, according to the release.

Tools for projects will also be available through a “mobile cart” from SFU. The locations of the rooms will be communicated by SFU each semester.

SFU Recreational Services will make banks of lockers available for student projects at no cost, and a solution for larger storage of projects between working sessions is being worked on.

And, a “Makerspace” unit for students to develop projects will be extended until the end of the summer.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter