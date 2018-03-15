Student stabbed near Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary

Surrey RCMP believe it was a ‘consensual, agreed upon fight’ that occurred a short ways away from the school

Police say a student was stabbed after an “altercation” near Enver Creek Secondary took a bad turn on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP believe it was a “consensual, agreed upon fight” that was initiated on school grounds but actually occurred a short ways away.

The boy who was stabbed was not seriously injured in the incident, which happened around lunch time, district spokesman Doug Strachan told the Now-Leader.

“We’ll wait to hear from police once they do their investigation, whether we have any students we need to deal with,” Strachan added.

Surrey RCMP says its youth secion is “fully engaged trying to suss out who was where and who was doing what,” and at this point, it appears there may have been a group of kids involved or observing the altercation.

No one has been taken into custody at this point.

The investigation continues.


