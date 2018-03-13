Surrey awards $3.3M contract for phase two of Hawthorne Park improvements

City says wetland habitat will be ‘densely planted, incorporating approximately 250 trees and over 14,000 shrubs’

A new entrance, new wetland habitat, pedestrian walkways and look-out points are part of phase two of the City of Surrey’s upgrades to Hawthorne Rotary Park. (Photos: surrey.ca)

Surrey council has awarded an approximately $3.35-million contract for phase two of Hawthorne Rotary Park improvements to Tybo Contracting Ltd.

Work to be completed in phase two includes the construction of a new wetland habitat feature, pedestrian board walks and look-out points, and the installation of a main gateway entry plaza from 144th Street.

It’s expected work will commence in April and completed in August.

“The installation of the wetland habitat feature is intended to improve stormwater quality by capturing storm water from the local area road network, the new Hawthorne Rotary Park parking lot, and water park, before discharging into the Bon Accord Creek,” states a report to council.

“The wetland habitat feature will also enhance the bio-diversity in Hawthorne Rotary Park by functioning as a habitat feature for amphibians, birds, and small mammals,” it adds. “The wetland habitat will be densely planted, incorporating approximately 250 trees and over 14,000 shrubs suitable for a wetland habitat area.”

This contract is the second of three stages of park improvements, connected to the controversial and 105 Avenue Connector project, which will connect City Centre to Guildford via a road through the greenspace.

The city’s justification for the connector road is to move utilities off 104 Avenue in preparation for light rail, that it’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986, and to create an east-west connector to Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street to ease traffic and reduce congestion.

The city cut down approximately 450 trees in January in preparation for the connector road, which attracted protesters, including some who blocked machinery, shutting down work for a day.

Residents also mourned the loss of the trees during a vigil to “grieve the loss and devastation.”

Phase one of park improvements are already underway after city council awarded the roughly $1-million contract to Action Holdings Ltd. in mid-February.

Phase one of the plan includes a new parking lot, improvements to the 144th Street park frontage, a new do off-leash area, a new playground and the removal of the existing parking lot and driveway aisle.

That work is expected to be done on May 15.

Phase three is expected to be delivered between 2018 and 2020, and that work includes a new water spray park and new wash room building.

All told, the City of Surrey says the 105 Avenue Connector project will include $5 million in amenity enhancements to Hawthorne Rotary Park.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

