Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman. (File photo)

Surrey Board of Trade ‘disappointed’ with switch to SkyTrain, says delay imminent

SBOT has long supported the former council’s light rail transit vision

The Surrey Board of Trade is not pleased that Mayor Doug McCallum’s SkyTrain vision received regional support on Nov. 15, effectively bringing the former council’s fully funded light rail vision to a screeching halt.

In a release, the business group says it’s “disappointed that Surrey transportation investments are delayed — again.”

SBOT has long been in favour of LRT, and ahead of the Nov. 15 decision, CEO Anita Huberman spoke as a delegation at the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation. She proposed that TransLink build LRT in phase one, as planned, and work towards planning a SkyTrain on Fraser Highway in phase two, “as a compromise.”

But that wasn’t to be.

After a four-hour meeting, the region’s mayors voted to halt the LRT plan, and instead begin work on a SkyTrain extension down Fraser Highway.

See more: Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

“What was clear at today’s meeting is that Surrey will again be delayed in transportation investments. It took nearly 10 years to develop the current transportation plan,” Huberman said in a release after the decision.

“I doubt very much that it will take a couple of Mayors’ Council meetings to develop and approve what will likely be a completely re-worked plan,” she added. “I am also very doubtful that the costing details of SkyTrain construction or property tax impacts on businesses, will be ready in one month.”

SBOT says without the $1.65 billion Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT line being built – which would have connected Newton to City Centre via King George Boulevard, and City Centre to Guildford via 104th Avenue – Newton will become more gridlocked.

The business group also says it will take longer to build SkyTrain to Langley, than it would have to build LRT, and expressed concern about whether business property taxes would increase to subsidize the SkyTrain project.

SBOT stated that the current funding will only take SkyTrain to 160th Street in Fleetwood, something Langley Councillor Nathan Pachal has expressed concern about as well.

Further, the business group says it’s “misleading” to say SkyTrain will “replace” LRT “as the proposed SkyTrain route down the Fraser Highway does nothing for the Newton and Guildford Town Centres – in fact LRT was to also add vibrancy to Downtown Surrey.”

SBOT is also critical of the money being “thrown away” as a result of the decision, pointing to the “$20 million already invested in LRT by the City of Surrey, and the $50 million spent by TransLink, when there is no evidence that Skytrain is better than LRT.”

Other Surrey business groups have also held the LRT torch.

In recent months, Fleetwood BIA expressed staunch opposition to LRT along Fraser Highway, and has advocated strongly for LRT.

In September, the executive director of the business group told the Now-Leader SkyTrain would be a “noisy monstrosity” and is the wrong choice for the area’s businesses and residents.

“It’s short sighted. This doesn’t benefit anybody in the community,” said Dean Barbour, in the lead up to the Oct. 20 election. “I think people are going to be extremely mad.”

See more: Fleetwood BIA comes out swinging against SkyTrain, releases renderings

The business group went so far as to superimpose a light rail track and a SkyTrain line over two images of intersection in its town core — one at 160th Street, the other at 159th Street, along Fraser Highway — to highlight the visual difference between the two technologies.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” said Barbour.

For its part, Newton BIA has also championed light rail transit, and emphasized as much at the recent State of Newton event in September.

Newton Town Centre would have been home to the LRT “terminus station,” just south of 72nd Avenue on King George Boulevard.

See more: Second annual ‘State of Newton’ focuses on safety and light rail

“The Newton BIA supports LRT,” director Philip Aguirre told the crowd in September, ahead of the Oct. 20 election. “In 2018, Newton is at a crossroads. With a new mayor and council in Surrey, B.C., will Newton transform or lose momentum? Will the new civic election deliver results for Newton? A community of 146,00 people, employing 33 per cent of the businesses, a community in desperate need of inspiration. Results matter. We focus on results everyday at the Newton BIA. Our community needs to be a priority.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to both business groups for comment on this week’s decision.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.
Next story
‘Celebration stop’ in Surrey for Canada Winter Games torch

Just Posted

‘Celebration stop’ in Surrey for Canada Winter Games torch

Event planned at Central City tower

Surrey arts community mourns Don Hutchinson, award-winning potter

For more than five decades, he made ‘extraordinary clay works out of his home and studio in Surrey’

Work on South Surrey’s Bailey bridge booked

Week-long closure of King George Boulevard structure to start Monday: ministry

Former Semiahmoo Totem star honoured by Volleyball BC

South Surrey’s Michael Dowhaniuk, now at UBC, awarded Ray Lepp Scholarship

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel

Nov. 16 marks the 133rd anniversary of the Métis leader’s death

Most Read

l -->