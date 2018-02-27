Surrey Board of Trade has mixed reviews for federal budget

The board likes some aspects of Tuesday’s budget but says it leaves “economic uncertainty” for Canada

Surrey’s Board of Trade likes some aspects of the federal budget brought down Tuesday but also says it leaves “economic uncertainty” for Canada.

“What was most concerning is that there is no contingency fund in the face of global economic pressures,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board. “With NAFTA uncertainty, the federal government is forecasting another deficit budget with limited revenue potential. In addition, the Surrey Board of Trade was disappointed that a comprehensive tax reform that would help small and medium sized businesses, the backbone of our economy, was not mentioned.”

That said, Huberman said the board is pleased the government has made “steps towards” Canada Revenue Agency reforms, dealing with cybercrime, a national pharmacare program, investments in science and research, as entrepreneurship and apprenticeship programs for women, which she says are “all good for our economy.”

That said, again, Huberman said the board is “disappointed that a comprehensive tax reform that would help small and medium-sized businesses, the backbone of our economy, was not mentioned.

“The lack of a structured national care program with the provinces needs to be implemented in order for women to engage effectively in entrepreneurial and career pathways,” she said. “There is innovaton strategy in this budget, but it needs to be aligned in a structured way to grow international trade opportunities.”



