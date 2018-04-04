Doug Elford is president of the new Surrey Community Alliance party, which has announced its intention to challenge Surrey First.

Surrey Community Alliance pleased with ‘larger than expected’ turnout to political meeting

SCA will be challenging the reigning Surrey First party in the upcoming civic election on Oct. 20

A civic political party that hopes to defeat Surrey First’s firm hold on council seats this fall says there was a larger than anticipated turnout at its first community meeting.

“It was really good, we had up to 60 people and the room was full,” Doug Elford, Surrey Community Alliance president, told the Now-Leader.

Elford said he expected about 40 people to attend the party’s first political event, but a “surprising and diverse” amount of people turned out to the Tuesday night meeting, held at City Centre Library.

See also: New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

According to Elford, a “dissatisfaction with the current council” was a common thread amongst attendees.

“People feel there is definitely a need for change. They feel that eight years as a one-party system is not working to the satisfaction of neighbourhoods,” he added. “They want community minded people on council that are going to listen to the people of Surrey and not large business. Whether that’s the perception, that’s what people are saying — Surrey deserves better.”

It’s not yet clear if SCA will produce a mayoral candidate, but Elford said some people are pushing him to run.

“It’s something I’ll have to decide in the very near future,” he said.

SCA is set to hold nomination meetings in mid-May, and a slate will be announced then, according to Elford.

“We’re looking for candidates who have a record of contribution to the community,” he said, “who have sacrificed at their expense to help the community”

According to Elford, crime is going to be a hot topic during the election campaign, as is the norm in Surrey.

But he expected transportation to be “first and foremost.”

“It’s tough to get around Surrey, anywhere,” said Elford. “The LRT is going to be contentious.”

Housing affordability will be another big issue, Elford predicted.

“I have a son that’s had to move back to my place, he’s been rent-evicted,” he said. “And my boy has a good job but that minimum level seems to be climbing. How we address the housing crisis is going to be critical. There’s a level of desperation out there.”

While Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has announced her intentions to seek re-election, a Surrey First slate has not yet been announced.

See also: Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she will seek re-election

See also: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

Another new party has also materialized to challenge the ruling party, calling themselves People First Surrey. They, too, have not yet released a slate of candidates.

The Surrey civic election is on Oct. 20.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
First-ever youth homeless count kicks off in Metro Vancouver today
Next story
Transit police get 10% pay hike

Just Posted

Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

‘We had a great, great season’ says Surrey Eagles coach

Brandon West reflects on BCHL team’s playoff run, season

Surrey Little Theatre on the hunt for a new home

After more 45 years in its home on 184 Street, the Surrey Little Theatre may have to move

Surrey Community Alliance pleased with ‘larger than expected’ turnout to political meeting

SCA will be challenging the reigning Surrey First party in the upcoming civic election on Oct. 20

‘History in making’ in Surrey as women’s hardball team joins men’s LMBA division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

A Okanagan Instagrammer shot a unique scene on the lake

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $450k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, who was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Transit police get 10% pay hike

Officers haven’t received a rise since 2015

5 to start your day

Police probe baby food theft, inaugural Metro Vancouver youth homeless count kicks off and more

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

Most Read

l -->