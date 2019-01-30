Surrey City Hall council chambers. (File photo)

Surrey council to consider ‘super committee’ again tonight

Once more, staff recommend dissolving five committees into one, citing ‘occasional overlap of content’

Surrey council is considering the creation of one “super committee” again tonight (Jan. 30), after sending the first proposal back to staff last December out of concern the agenda “could become burdensome.”

Staff have come back with another report, again suggesting council “dissolve” five existing committees to create one Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee (PRCC) instead.

To create the new committee, staff recommend combining the Culture Development Advisory Committee; Diversity Advisory Committee; Parks, Recreation and Sport Tourism Committee; Public Art Advisory Committee; and the Seniors Advisory Committee.

It’s proposed the new committee combine the work of these five groups and be established by the mayor as a Standing Committee.

Staff’s Jan. 30 report notes each of the five committees were set up at various times over the past several years to respond to the desire of “previous councils and community interests.”

There is “occasional overlap of content to the committees and lack of clarity as to which committee is best suited to respond to the community delegations and interests,” according to city staff.

Read also: Surrey council refers ‘super committee’ back to staff (Nov. 30, 2018)

If council votes to approve the recommendation, staff say the city’s Cultural Grants Program will remain unchanged, and that public art designs will still go through a panel, made up of staff, residents, art experts and other stakeholders.

As for the seniors committee, staff propose to set up Seniors Planning Table “to continue to deliver the Focus on Seniors Forums and various other seminars, workshops and events” related to the city’s Age Friendly Strategy.

The Social Policy Advisory Committee, meantime, would continue to handle community issues related to diversity, although “programs, services and special events related to diversity that are delivered by the parks, recreation and culture department, such as the Fusion Festival, will be referred to the PRCC.”

Staff say members of the the larger committee, if approved by council, will “have the opportunity to become more familiar with existing programs and services, identify gaps and overlaps in service, develop an understanding of the Parks, Recreation & Culture Strategic Plan 2018-2027 and provide recommendations around the future structure for Select Committees related to the PRCC responsibilities.”

The proposed PRCC would “generally meet monthly,” a report states.

Last December, Councillor Steven Pettigrew put a motion on the table that the suggestion to dissolve the five committees be “referred back to staff for additional consultation, that council can have additional consultation.”

“The reasons for myself is I feel the need to have more discussion on this as far as the make-up of this new parks and rec committee,” Pettigrew said.

Councillor Doug Elford said he agreed with the referral.

“I think we’ve created a super committee here, with parks and rec,” said Elford at the time, adding that the agenda for the committee could be “quite burdensome.”

“I’d like to see and discuss how we can take some of the burden away from the parks and rec committee. It’s our biggest, and I feel, one of our most important committees,” Elford said.

Although the creation of the new, larger committee wasn’t approved last December, other changes were. They include the creation of two new task forces, for a period of one year: the Public Engagement Task Force and the Truck Parking Task Force.

-With a file from Lauren Collins


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
