Video: Surrey crash between motorcycle and cyclist leaves one with serious injuries: reports

Collision shut down a Port Kells street for several hours

A collision between a cyclist and a motorcycle rider on Saturday afternoon has reportedly left the cyclist with serious injuries. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist in Port Kells on Saturday afternoon has reportedly left one person with serious injuries.

According to reports, the collision happened in the 19400 block of 96 Avenue. The crash appears to have happened at around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday and left a stretch of 96 Avenue closed for several hours.

An eyewitness at the scene said that the cyclist ended up in the middle of the road and was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP and the fire crews were present at the scene of the incident.

RCMP have not responded to a call for comment.

[More to come]