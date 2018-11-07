Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

January to September 2018 there were 32,379 Criminal Code offences and 32,477 in same period 2017

The percentage of Criminal Code offences recorded in Surrey in the first nine months of 2018 has not changed compared with the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Surrey RCMP on Wednesday.

Between January and September 2018 Surrey recorded 32,379 Criminal Code offences, and 32,477 over the same period last year.

According to the RCMP’s most recent statistics, in the first nine months of 2018 there were 4,266 violent crimes, nine homicides, nine attempted murders, 193 robberies, 267 sexual assaults, 2,207 assaults, 48 kidnappings and 20,259 property related crimes in Surrey. There were also 7,854 in other Criminal Code offences, such as breaching court orders, bail violations, causing a disturbance and weapons offences.

Comparatively, in the first nine months of 2017 in Surrey there were 4,263 violent crimes, 10 homicides, nine attempted murders, 250 robberies, 284 sex offences, 2,226 assaults, 51 kidnappings and 22,319 property related crimes. There were also 5,865 in other Criminal Code offences, such as breaching court orders, bail violations, causing a disturbance and weapons offences.

The RCMP breaks its crime statistics up in quarterly reports. A comparison between the spring and summer of this year shows some relatively immediate improvement.

The statistics for the third quarter of 2018 — July, August and September — indicate there were 10,249 Criminal Code Offences in Surrey during that period, with 1,408 violent crimes among them, including two homicides, two attempted murders, 61 robberies, 81 sexual offences, 761 assaults, 15 kidnappings and 6,422 property related crimes, as well as 2,419 other Criminal Code offences.

Comparatively, the statistics for the second quarter of 2018 — the three months preceding the third quarter — record 11,595 total Criminal Code offences in April, May and June, with 1,491 violent crimes including four homicides, four attempted murders, 65 robberies, 122 sexual offences, 756 assaults and 13 kidnappings. The stats also show 6,797 property crimes and 3,307 other Criminal Code offences for that period.

