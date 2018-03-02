Surrey dentist admits to providing unnecessary treatment, faces fines and six-month ban from practice

A dentist with six practices across Vancouver, Surrey and New Westminster has been barred from practicing for six months and must pay a $30,000 fine following his admission of providing substandard treatment.

Dr. Karim Lalani is a general dentist registered with the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. (CDSBC). His practices include Clayton Heights Family Dental (6758 188 Street), Panorama Family Dental (15240 56 Avenue) and Surrey Family Dental (19188 72 Avenue).

Following a CDSBC investigation into his practice, Lalani was issued a citation, and a discipline hearing in Vancouver was scheduled for late March. That discipline hearing was cancelled when Lalani “made admissions and proposed a resolution,” according to a publication notice on the CDSBC website.

Lalani admitted to providing treatment that was unnecessary, inappropriate and not supported by a diagnosis; to providing treatment that did not meet the CDSBC’s standards; to failing to provide patients with all treatment options; to failing to keep adequate records; and to submitting insurance claims for treatment that was unnecessary or did not meet the criteria for payment.

The CDSBC’s inquiry committee has reprimanded Lalani and suspended him from practicing for six months, from April to the end of September.

He must pay a $25,000 fine, and contribute $5,000 to the cost of the CDSBC investigation.

Lalani has agreed to take courses in record keeping, informed consent protocols, periodontal diagnosis and treatment, and ethics. Lalani must also complete a 10-day mentorship with an approved periodontal and prosthodontic specialist, and will be monitored for two years following the completion of those courses. The monitoring will include patient chart reviews.

The consent order was approved by the inquiry committee on Feb. 27 and posted to the CDSBC website on Feb. 28.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter