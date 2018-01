It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 10900-block of 148th Street

Surrey firefighters in Guildford Monday night. (Photos by Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at a house under construction in Guildford last night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 10900-block of 148th Street.

A neighbour was reportedly alerted to the fire by the home’s smoke detectors sounding.

A witness at the scene said the fire was quickly knocked down.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Emergency crews closed 148th Street for a few hours during the incident.