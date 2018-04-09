Langley City MP John Aldag announced last week that applications were open for the 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund. (John Aldag photo) Langley City MP John Aldag announced last week that applications were open for the 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund. (John Aldag photo)

Surrey, Langley organizations can get accessibility projects funded: Cloverdale-Langley City MP

Facilities becoming more accessible to those with disabilities can apply for federal funds

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced last week that applications for the 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund were open. The fund supports organizations that are looking to make their buildings and their services more accessible to people with disabilities in their communities, and Aldag is hopeful that Surrey and Langley groups will send in their project proposals.

On behalf of the Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, Aldag encouraged local organizations to apply for funding to retrofit or renovate existing buildings or break ground on new construction projects that increased accessibility to their facilities.

“The Government of Canada is committed to reducing barriers for Canadians with disabilities and ensuring that everyone has equal access and opportunity,” said Aldag in a press release. “The Enabling Accessibility Fund supports organizations across Canada that improve accessibility and enable Canadians with disabilities to participate fully in society.”

The 2018 Enabling Accessibility Fund will provide funding to not-for-profit groups, Indigenous organizations, and municipalities for “mid-size” projects that make their services more accessible. The applicants must also offer, or plan to offer, programs that support the “social and labour market integration needs of people with disabilities” in order to be eligible for funding.

Qualifying projects may receive anywhere from $350,000 to $1 million in funding from the federal government.

Since the Enabling Accessibility Fund was created in 2007, the federal government has funded more than 3,000 projects. A total of $20.65 million has been budgeted for the 2018—2019 program.

Applicants have until May 24 to submit their project concepts. If selected, they will be asked to provide a detailed proposal at a later date. For more information, or to find an application, visit www.canada.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China
Next story
Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

With environment in mind, siblings encourage Vaisakhi vendors to ditch styrofoam for compostable alternatives

Impaired driving and other charges laid in 2016 fatal Surrey crash

Syed Munim Ahmed has been charged

Golden moments for Surrey gymnast Shallon Olsen at Commonwealth Games

Team and individual medals for Fraser Heights-area teen at Gold Coast competition

South Surrey senior hopes to lure Dragons with comfort

Norm Bradley to pitch orthotic-friendly sandals April 26 in Toronto

Surrey, Langley organizations can get accessibility projects funded: Cloverdale-Langley City MP

Facilities becoming more accessible to those with disabilities can apply for federal funds

Giants hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his Vancouver Giants players were hurt

Humboldt crash victim ‘could make anyone smile’

Giants’ Alex Kannok Leipert mourns the loss of former defence partner

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Orphaned black bear teaching Hope Grade 5 students valuable wildlife facts

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Most Read

l -->