Surrey, Langley seniors programs eligible for federal grants

Organizations are eligible for grants if they provide or promote programs that help seniors give back to their communities. (pixabay)

Organizations that support seniors making a difference in their communities are eligible for federal grants, but navigating the funding application process can be difficult.

There are three grant application information sessions planned in Langley and Surrey to help organizations get started.

The federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) provides grants of up to $25,000 a year to eligible community-based organizations, including those that promote volunteerism among seniors, engage seniors in mentoring programs, expand the awareness of elder abuse, increase the social participation and inclusion of seniors, or provide funding assistance to new and existing community programs for seniors.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded nearly 21,600 projects across the country.

Three information sessions have been scheduled to help organizations prepare their applications for the next call for NHSP proposals. They will be held at:

Langley Service Canada Centre

8747 204th Street, Suite 102

Friday, May 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Surrey South Service Canada Centre

103-15295 Highway 10

Friday, May 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Surrey North Service Canada Centre

13889 104th Avenue

Thursday, May 10, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To register for one of the information sessions, email this address: W-T-CSPD-SCEP-NHSP-PNHA-BC-GD@servicecanada.gc.ca. For more information on federal funding for jobs, training and social development projects, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding.html.



