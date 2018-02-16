Surrey looks to limit public hearing speakers to five minutes

This comes two weeks after some lengthy delegations at public hearing

Surrey council is considering a five-minute cap for speakers at public hearings.

The move is an attempt for public hearings to be “conducted in a more consistent, fair and equitable manner, and for the benefit of all participants of the meeting,” according to a report penned by General Manager of Corporate Services Rob that Surrey City Council will consider next Monday.

Costanzo’s report materialized less than two weeks after a marathon public hearing that stretched approximately eight hours over two nights for a controversial development at Eaglequest Coyote Creek golf course on 152nd Street.

Approximately 80 people spoke at the hearing over the course of two days, several who talked longer than five minutes.

“In the interest of procedural fairness and efficiency, a structured time limit will prompt speakers to present their views to council in a succinct and timely fashion,” Costanzo wrote. “In turn, this will reduce the overall amount of time required for each public hearing item, ensuring that subsequent public hearing items can be considered without undue delays for those in attendance waiting to speak.”

Costanzo noted in his report that several municipalities have adopted limits.

Many municipalities have opted for a five-minute limit, including Coquitlam, Delta, North Vancouver, Vancouver, West Vancouver and White Rock.

The City of Richmond, meantime, has adopted a 10-minute cap.

“If adopted by Council, staff will communicate this requirement to the public through its public hearing information brochure and the City of Surrey website, along with suggestions on how to concisely convey comments to Council regarding a bylaw that is the subject of a public hearing,” Costanzo added.

The City of Surrey’s current bylaw limits each council member to speak a maximum of two times on each motion for no longer than four minutes, or except as granted permission by council.



