Surrey man, 20, shot in Richmond

The victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police.”

Richmond RCMP are investigating a shooting after a Surrey man, 20, was found suffering from injuries Thursday night in the 7000-block of Westminster Highway.

“We believe this shooting was targeted,” said Corporal Shawn Hazell of the Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit. “We have a number of officers investigating this matter which we believed occured near Lynas Lane sometime last night.”

He said the victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police” and “has been less than cooperative with us thus far. Though the investigation is in the early stages, we are canvassing the area for video surveillance or any information or evidence that could assist us.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Hazell at 604-278-1212.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Province asks Surrey residents for ideas on reducing poverty

Just Posted

Surrey man, 20, shot in Richmond

The victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police.”

Province asks Surrey residents for ideas on reducing poverty

Minister of Social Development and Poverty visits Surrey as part of province-wide tour

Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

Access to pier limited during Memorial Park work on Monday

Surrey prostitute attacker loses court appeal

He remains convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and extortion

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

VIDEO: Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Most Read