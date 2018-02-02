Surrey man, 20, shot in Richmond

The victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police.”

Richmond RCMP are investigating a shooting after a Surrey man, 20, was found suffering from injuries Thursday night in the 7000-block of Westminster Highway.

“We believe this shooting was targeted,” said Corporal Shawn Hazell of the Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit. “We have a number of officers investigating this matter which we believed occured near Lynas Lane sometime last night.”

He said the victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police” and “has been less than cooperative with us thus far. Though the investigation is in the early stages, we are canvassing the area for video surveillance or any information or evidence that could assist us.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Hazell at 604-278-1212.



