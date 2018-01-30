Surrey man charged after loaded pistol, drugs and cash seized during traffic stop

Police say John Schoch faces five charges in connection to the incident, and more are possible

Surrey RCMP say a man has been charged after they seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol, “suspected” illicit drugs and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop earlier this month.

It’s alleged the driver was impaired at the time.

Police say Surrey resident 31-year-old John Schoch faces five charges in connection to the incident including possession of a loaded firearm without registration or license, possession of a firearm without registration or license, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of stolen property and impaired operation of a vehicle.

Police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 23, when a member of Surrey RCMP’s Traffic Enforcement Services spotted a suspected stolen car.

The officer pulled the car over and took the alleged driver, believed to be intoxicated, into custody, police say.

Schoch remains in custody as police continue the investigation.

More charges are possible, according to Surrey RCMP.

“Thanks to a sharp eye and quick thinking by this traffic officer, another gun is off the streets,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “In police work a seemingly routine event can quickly evolve into a significant investigation.”