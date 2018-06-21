Surrey man charged with murder in Vancouver man’s 2017 death

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with the 2017 killing of a Vancouver man.
Ranjit Sangha, 47, remains in custody charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Jandrew, Vancouver police said Thursday.
Jandrew was found suffering from stab wounds around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Commercial Drive near East 1st Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.
Police did not release any further information.
