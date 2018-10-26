Private Matthew Kvist at a guard post at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday, Oct. 21. (Photo: submitted/Corporal Jay Ekin)

Surrey man guards the Queen – just like his grandpa did

At Windsor Castle, Matthew Kvist performed public duties in his first trip to the U.K.

In guarding the Queen of England, Surrey’s Matthew Kvist is following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

This week, Private Kvist is performing public duties at famed Windsor Castle, in the county of Berkshire.

“It is a great honour for Pte. Kvist, from 2nd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment, to represent Canada on this special occasion,” said a release from the Department of National Defence on Friday.

Kvist, who lives in the Fraser Heights area, travelled to the United Kingdom for the first time this week – but it’s not the first time his family has acted as The Queen’s guard, according to the release.

“His grandfather (Bob Mullock) was on the security detail of Her Majesty The Queen with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1959, when she was visiting Canada,” the release notes. “The prestigious opportunity to guard Her Majesty is certainly a great memory that the family will keep for years to come. You might recognize this Pte. Kvist from the years that he played for the Cloverdale minor hockey association.”

• READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply moved’ by Surrey woman’s birthday song, from September 2018.

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 12, the Royal Canadian Regiment (RCR) and The Royal Canadian Artillery (RCA) Band Public Duties 2018 contingent “are contributing to The Queen’s Guard comprising units charged with guarding the Sovereign and the official residences within the London District,” including Buckingham Palace, St. James Palace, Windsor Castle and Tower of London.

“The RCR and The RCA Band are pleased to be continuing the tradition of Commonwealth soldiers working closely with United Kingdom partners and demonstrating the professional capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces in a prestigious international setting,” the release notes. “The contingent consists of more than 120 members from units based in the provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick and Alberta.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Private Matthew Kvist’s grandfather, Bob Mullock, works security detail with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for the Queen’s visit to Canada in 1959, in an image released by the Department of National Defence.

Previous story
Maritime Museum marks 100th anniversary of the ‘Unknown Titanic of the West Coast’
Next story
Gang Busters: How Abbotsford Police are tackling the issues

Just Posted

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

UPDATE: Surrey top cop no longer mum on McCallum’s vow to nix RCMP contract

McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player

Surrey man guards the Queen – just like his grandpa did

At Windsor Castle, Matthew Kvist performed public duties in his first trip to the U.K.

Safety upgrades to start on White Rock railway crossings

Work includes signals and gates.

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Gondola axed between Burrard Inlet and North Shore

Instead, three new tow trucks will monitor traffic on the Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Gang Busters: How Abbotsford Police are tackling the issues

Four-member gang crime unit formed in response to Lower Mainland conflict

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

Most Read

l -->