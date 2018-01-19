Sachdeep Dhoot (Photo: Submitted).

Surrey man identified as Vancouver homicide victim

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, had been the subject of a missing person investigation in Surrey

Surrey man Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, has been identified as Vancouver’s third homicide victim of 2018.

His body was found in the trunk of a vehicle after police were called to Fairmont Street and Vanness Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 in East Vancouver to investigate the discovery of a stolen auto.

READ ALSO: Police look for blue Pontiac Sunfire associated with missing Surrey man

READ ALSO: Police investigating after body found in East Vancouver

“Investigators have confirmed that Dhoot was reported missing to the Surrey RCMP last week,” said Constable Jason Doucette, of the Vancouver Police. “Based on information collected so far, this does not appear to be a random murder.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Protest at Surrey Tim Hortons during ‘national day of action’

Just Posted

Surrey man identified as Vancouver homicide victim

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, had been the subject of a missing person investigation in Surrey

Sparks from e-cig likely cause of Chilliwack townhouse fire

Townhouse suffered smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt

New tool helping save lives in Surrey drug overdose crisis

Fire chief Len Garis says program is a first in Canada

Protest at Surrey Tim Hortons during ‘national day of action’

Rallies come after two Ontario franchise owners imposed cuts following minimum wage increase

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of tree clearing in Hawthorne Park

City of Surrey says it removed an estimated 450 trees last week in preparation for a connector road

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Chilliwack board of education asks Neufeld to resign

Neufeld says he intends to stay on as trustee despite vote by peers

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Friends filling a fridge with love in Chilliwack

Meal Train helping family enjoy more moments together following cancer diagnosis

NEB issues ruling on dispute resolution between Trans Mountain and local governments

Project said to be in the public interest but company is required to comply with municipal laws

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Most Read