Now that’s a cheque, Jeremy Scramstad! (Photo: BCLC)

Surrey man wins $1 million

Jeremy Scramstad has a million reasons to smile

It’s good to be Jeremy Scramstad.

The Surrey resident has won the $1 million Maxmillion lotto prize after matching all seven numbers on the June 1st Lotto Max draw.

After buying his winning ticket at the Strawberry Hill Town Pantry, he folded it, put it in his pocket and forgot about it.

“I was getting coffee on my lunch break, saw my lottery ticket and decided to scan it,” Scramstad said. “When it said a million dollars, I went back to my van to double and triple check the numbers on the Lotto! App.”

When he shared the big news with his wife, he said, “We both just started screaming with excitement.” He waited until she had finished work to tell her.

The gasfitter by trade is seeing a trip to Disneyland and perhaps a “house or a boat on the lake” in his future, as his family has recently moved from Clayton Heights to the Okanagan.

“It will make life less stressful and allow me to enjoy time with my family,” he said.


