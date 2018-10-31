A city report marks the future 177B Street in red. Construction was set to begin this fall, but mayor-elect Doug McCallum says he’s going to halt the project, once sworn in. (City of Surrey)

Surrey mayor-elect vows to stop road being built through Cloverdale Fairgrounds

‘That’s just a small example of things we’re going to do as soon as we get sworn in next Monday,’ says Doug McCallum

While a contractor has been chosen, and the previous city council had given its approval to build a road through Cloverdale Fairgrounds, mayor-elect Doug McCallum says he’s going to halt the project.

“We’re going to stop that road,” McCallum told the Now-Leader. “That divides the fairgrounds, and right now we don’t want to have anything that’s going to divide the fairgrounds. That’s just a small example of things we’re going to do as soon as we get sworn in next Monday.”

McCallum said he’s against the road because he wants the Cloverdale Fairgrounds to become an arts and culture hub, envisioning a “big cultural centre” built there, which he hopes will become a “real jewel to the City of Surrey and a real international attraction.” He expects the facility, if built, would likely be the result of a partnership but says he would do “extensive consultation” to see what the community and the cultural groups want to see there.

The outgoing Surrey First city council approved nearly $2.2 million in funding for the road to be constructed through the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at a council meeting on July 23.

City council gave the $2,176,000 project to B&B Contracting Ltd., which will build a “177B Street” through the fairgrounds, from 62nd Avenue to 64th Avenue.

According to a staff report at the time, the road work was scheduled to start in September 2018 and be completed by March 2019.

The Now-Leader has contacted the City of Surrey to see where work is at today.

See also: $2.2-million road to cut through Cloverdale Fairgrounds

See also: How do Surrey mayoral hopefuls vow to boost arts and culture?

When complete, the road would provide access to the future Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, according to a city staff report.

McCallum told the Now-Leader that he takes no issue with the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex under construction, saying that it would fit into his cultural vision for the fairgrounds.

Prior to approving the road last summer, outgoing Councillor Bruce Hayne noted concerns about potential “rat running,” which is when vehicles take shortcuts down residential or side roads in order to avoid congestion in a main thoroughfare. In this case, the “rat run” would be cutting through the fairgrounds in order to avoid the intersection at Highway 15 and 64th Avenue.

“That to me is a concern, particularly as [the route] goes right past the rec centre and right past the skate park and the kids that are there,” he said.

“I realize that we will need [the road] … but I’m wondering if staff might take a look and consider putting in some bollards for now, until it needs to be punched completely through, so that we don’t have full access [and can] avoid some rat running the meantime,” Hayne said.

Outgoing Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said she had met with the City Engineer earlier that day (July 23) to ask the same question, and had requested that the project be completed in phases to avoid shortcuts as well.

At the time, city staff said they would address the issue during the design phase of the project.

-With files from Samantha Anderson


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
