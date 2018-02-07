Surrey mayor to speak at ‘prestigious’ real estate conference in France

MIPIM 2018 is set to take place in March, which is said to typically attract 24,000 investors from 100 countries

Mayor Linda Hepner says Surrey is the only Canadian city that has been invited to speak at “one of the largest and most prestigious real estate conferences in the world” this year.

The Les Marche International des Professionnels de l’immobilier (MIPIM) 2018 is set to take place in France from March 13 to 16, which is said to typically attract 24,000 investors from 100 countries.

Hepner noted the event’s international stage has benefited and attracted investment to other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and its Waterfront project, as well as Montreal and its Downtown Arts and Entertainment District.

“I think it bodes well for us,” said Hepner during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Hepner has been invited to speak on a panel at the 2018 conference, called’ City as a Service, the New Urban Reality.’

It’s hoped this will increase the city’s profile as a “globally-relevant, leading edge city.”

Hepner has also been invited to several related events, including the ‘Mayors and Political Leaders’ Think Tank: People-centric Cities.’

MIPIM is the conference where, in 2004, Bing Thom Architects’ Surrey Central City project won a Special Jury Award as the world’s best overall new development for its architecture and building innovation.

Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton and the Niagara Region will also have a presence at this year’s conference.



