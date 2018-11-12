Surrey Mounties investigate drive-by shooting in Fleetwood

It happened Monday afternoon in the 8000-block of 153A Street. Police say no victim has been located.

Surrey RCMP on scene of a drive-by shooting in Fleetwood on Nov. 12, in the 8000-block of 153A Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating a drive-by shooting in the 8000-block of 153A Street.

“No victim has been located at this time,” an RCMP press release indicates.

A woman who lives near #SurreyBC shooting, who declined to give her name, said this is a “quiet neighbourhood” and she was just getting ready to head out for a bike ride with kids. She described hearing what she thought were fireworks earlier in day. “Maybe they were gunshots.” pic.twitter.com/yE4eoshD0T — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) November 12, 2018

Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said it happened at about 1:30 p.m.

“Initial information was that the shooting was between two vehicles which had fled the area,” he said. “Officers are on scene and will be conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information regarding this incident. This may result in minor traffic disruption.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene says at least five bullet casings were found on the street.

Woman who Iives near today’s shooting also said Coyote Creek Elementary is extremely close to where incident happened and that she walks her children to school along the street that has police tape up around it. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/wfH4QPR4da — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) November 12, 2018

A woman who lives nearby, who declined to give her name, told the Now-Leader it was a “quiet neighbourhood” and she was just getting ready to head out for a bike ride with her kids.

She described hearing what she thought were fireworks earlier in the afternoon.

“Maybe they were gunshots,” she added.

See also: McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force (Nov. 9, 2018)

Read more: BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

The woman said Coyote Creek Elementary is extremely close to the shooting location and that she walks her children to school along the street that had police tape up around it.

Indeed, Coyote Creek is just a few blocks away, at 8131 156th St.

This gunfire comes three days after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating that shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 14200-block of 70A Avenue.

IHIT says it believes the early morning Nov. 9 shooting is related to ongoing gang violence throughout the Lower Mainland.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and Surrey RCMP say he was found “on the ground outside of a residence.”

In a news release from IHIT, Corporal Frank Jang said detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

“Although investigators are still working to determine the motive behind this homicide, there are no indications of an increased risk to the public as a result of this incident,” Jang said.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police about this latest shooting asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter