Surrey MP Randeep Sarai steps down from his position at Liberal Pacific Caucus

Sarai announces his decision on Twitter

Surrey Liberal MP Randeep Sarai has announced on Twitter that he is stepping down as Chair of the Liberal Pacific Caucus.

Sarai has been serving as the chair for two consecutive terms from October 2016.

“I want to again apologize for my role in recent unfortunate events. Moving forward, I will be exercising better judgment,” said Sarai on Twitter. “As I don’t want to distract from the good work of the Pacific Caucus, I will be stepping down as caucus chair.”

Sarai has been in the spotlight after inviting a convicted terrorist, Jaspal Atwal to Trudeau’s reception in India.


