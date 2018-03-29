Surrey murder victim Bradley McPherson and his mom Susan Simning. (File photo).

Surrey murderer to learn April 27 when he can apply for parole

Russell Atma Bidesi serving mandatory life sentence for killing Bradley McPherson in Newton

A man found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of a Surrey man at a Christmas Eve party is expected to hear on April 27 how long he must wait in prison before being eligible to apply for parole.

Lawyers made sentencing submissions Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster and the judge has reserved her decision in the case of Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, who will serve a mandatory life sentence for killing Bradley McPherson, 28, at a house party in Newton near 67A Avenue and 131st Street.

READ ALSO: ‘Burnouts in the Sky’ for truck-loving Surrey man killed at a house party in Newton

Meantime, Bidesi is also serving a 14-year-sentence for manslaughter, for which he was sentenced in February 2017.

Bidesi had been tried for second-degree murder in 2015 but found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter in the Feb. 26, 2012 shooting death of Kacey Rogers, 31, in Whalley.

Rogers was shot dead at his duplex home in the 14000-block of Grosvenor Road. The judge in that case found Bidesi had planned and organized a home invasion designed to rob Rogers of money and drugs.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta
Next story
Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Just Posted

Criticism follows Metro ‘retirement allowance’ vote

White Rock, Surrey mayors among those who supported decision

Surrey murderer to learn April 27 when he can apply for parole

Russell Atma Bidesi serving mandatory life sentence for killing Bradley McPherson in Newton

Summer trolley buses come to White Rock

Buses will carry passengers along Marine Drive and to landmarks throughout city

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus receives $500,000 to fund trades, tech equipment

Kwantlen Polytechnic University one of 15 post-secondary institutions to receive provincial funding

PHOTOS: Work well underway at Miramar Village

Trees removed for lane realignment as ground prepared for two 15- and 16-storey buildings

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

TransLink CEO open to washrooms, pets on transit

Kevin Desmond says company will look at industry trends

Dog gets sick after ingesting PCP while out for a walk

West Vancouver police put out a warning after the pet was taken to the vet for emergency treatment

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

International show March 31 and April 1 in Abbotsford

Most Read

l -->