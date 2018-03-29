Surrey murderer to learn April 27 when he can apply for parole

A man found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of a Surrey man at a Christmas Eve party is expected to hear on April 27 how long he must wait in prison before being eligible to apply for parole.

Lawyers made sentencing submissions Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster and the judge has reserved her decision in the case of Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, who will serve a mandatory life sentence for killing Bradley McPherson, 28, at a house party in Newton near 67A Avenue and 131st Street.

Meantime, Bidesi is also serving a 14-year-sentence for manslaughter, for which he was sentenced in February 2017.

Bidesi had been tried for second-degree murder in 2015 but found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter in the Feb. 26, 2012 shooting death of Kacey Rogers, 31, in Whalley.

Rogers was shot dead at his duplex home in the 14000-block of Grosvenor Road. The judge in that case found Bidesi had planned and organized a home invasion designed to rob Rogers of money and drugs.



