Surrey police ask for help finding man suspected of robbing three banks in 2017

RCMP say suspect hit banks in Surrey, Abbotsford and Langley last March

SURREY — Police are asking the public to help them find a man suspected of robbing three banks last year in Surrey, Abbotsford and Langley.

Surrey RCMP say a bank was robbed in Surrey in the 10100 block of 152nd Street on March 3, 2017. Fourteen days later, on March 17, banks were robbed in both Abbotsford and Langley. All three robberies are believed to have been committed by the same suspect.

Surrey RCMP say surveillance photos recovered from the robberies suggest the suspect is a South Asian or Filipino male, in his 30s, is 5’8”, with a medium build. In the photos, he had a dark beard and moustache and was wearing a black toque, sunglasses, black gloves, black jacket and black pants.

Police say bank robberies are becoming increasingly rare in Surrey. Since 2015, RCMP say the rate of bank robberies in the city has decreased by 50 per cent – and they say a suspect is caught more than 90 per cent of the time.

So far in 2018, there has been one bank heist in Surrey. Police say it happened Jan. 9th in the City Centre area. RCMP say the suspect was identified quickly thanks to video stills. One man has been arrested and charged.

“Thanks to the diligence of our robbery investigators in collaboration with our policing and community partners, we have had a near perfect solve rate for bank robberies the past few years,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said in a release.

“Our partners within the financial sector have also assisted and minimized the impact of these crimes by having best practices in place including well-trained staff and quality surveillance video available to police.”

Anyone with information on the 2017 robberies is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
