Surrey RCMP arrest Maple Ridge man in smartphone robberies

Travis Lanouette, 35, is charged with three counts of robbery

A Maple Ridge man has been charged in connection with a smartphone robbery investigation by Surrey RCMP’s robbery unit.

Travis Lanouette, 35, is charged with three counts of robbery.

The Surrey RCMP found “linkages” to three robberies in Surrey, Corporal Elenore Sturko said, in which the victims placed ads on a buy-and-sell website trying to sell their smartphones.

“When the victims met with the suspect to complete the sale,” she said, “they were either assaulted or threatened with violence and had their smartphones stolen.”

Lanouette is being held in custody.

“When people engage in private sales using the Internet, they place a significant amount of trust in those who they are dealing with,” Sturko observed. “Incidents like these are rare, but we were glad the victims reported these incidents and we had an opportunity to investigate and identify a suspect.”


