Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help finding 38-year-old woman

Police say she may be travelling to Alberta with another woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old woman, Rajwinder Bains. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a 38-year-old woman, Rajwinder Bains.

Bains, who was last seen leaving a home in the 6100-block of 140th St. on Jan. 10, “may be travelling with another woman in a Honda Civic and may be headed to Alberta,” Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday (Jan. 25).

Police said Bains was reported missing on Jan. 23.

Police describe Bains as South Asian, about five feet tall, and weighing about 100 lbs. Police also said Bains has black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP said it is out of character for Bains to be out of touch this long, adding that police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


