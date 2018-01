No victims reported after reports of gunshots in 15800 block of 83rd Avenue

SURREY — Police are investigating reports of gunshots Saturday night in the 15800 block of 83rd Avenue in Fleetwood.

It happened at around 9 p.m and no injuries are reported. According to one witness at the scene, police found three shell casings on the side of the road. Two vehicles are reported to have taken off from the area.

More to come.



