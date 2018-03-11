Surrey RCMP investigate a shooting in the 6800 block of 121 Street at about 11 a.m. Sunday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Shootings

Surrey RCMP investigate Sunday morning shooting in Newton

Witness says pile of bullet casings were left at scene but no victims have been found

SURREY — Police in Surrey are investigating another shooting, the second one this weekend.

This time, shots were fired in the 6800 block of 121 Street at about 11 a.m. this morning on a dead-end street with townhomes on both sides of the street.

A witness at the scene said no victims were found at the scene but police did find a pile of bullet casings and cordoned off the area.

This is the ninth shooting in Surrey this year and comes just days after a fatal shooting in Newton.

On Friday night, 23-year-old Pardip Brar was killed in Surrey. Police say the Delta resident was gunned down in the 6700-block of 137A Street at about 7 p.m., Friday.

“I urge those with information about Mr. Brar’s murder to come forward and speak with IHIT,” IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said in the release.

There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
