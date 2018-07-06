Surrey RCMP looking for black Nissan Versa after ‘suspicious occurrence’

Incident happened near 108th Avenue and King George Boulevard on July 5

Police hope the public can help find a car believed to have been involved in a “suspicious occurence” in Whalley.

While a Surrey RCMP release didn’t release any details about the incident, it said it took place near 108th Avenue and King George Boulevard at approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 5.

Surrey RCMP are looking for a black 2015 Nissan Versa, bearing a B.C. licence plate of FE2 30D.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating the vehicle is asked to call the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Section at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2018-97184.