Surrey RCMP looking for missing 17-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, 17-year-old Rachel Friend was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, near the 14900-block of 81A Avenue.

Rachel is described as an Aboriginal female, five feet three inches tall, 130 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair with bangs.

Police say she was last seen wearing a camouflaged hoodie, grey sweat pants, white shoes, and was carrying a Victoria Secret tote bag with “glittery handles.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca quoting file number: 2018-172733.



