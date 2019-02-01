Surrey RCMP looking for missing 62-year-old man believed to be in Vancouver

Police say say Robert Brown was last seen in the 7600-block of 140th Street on Jan. 24

Police hope the public can help them find missing 62-year-old man Robert Brown.

Surrey RCMP say Brown was last seen in the 7600-block of 140th Street on Jan. 24.

He’s believed to be in the Downtown Vancouver area.

Brown is described as a white man, about 5’7” tall, and weighing approximately 58 kg. Police say he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Surrey RCMP say friends and family are concerned for Brown’s well-being as it is out of character for him to stay out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 19-14751.