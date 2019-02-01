(Black Press file photo)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 62-year-old man believed to be in Vancouver

Police say say Robert Brown was last seen in the 7600-block of 140th Street on Jan. 24

Police hope the public can help them find missing 62-year-old man Robert Brown.

Surrey RCMP say Brown was last seen in the 7600-block of 140th Street on Jan. 24.

He’s believed to be in the Downtown Vancouver area.

Brown is described as a white man, about 5’7” tall, and weighing approximately 58 kg. Police say he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Surrey RCMP say friends and family are concerned for Brown’s well-being as it is out of character for him to stay out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 19-14751.

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect in Surrey transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for manslaughter in Surrey

Just Posted

Five per cent ‘vacancy tax’ proposed for White Rock

Staff to report on possible implementation of suggested levy

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

Dedicated men and women who find themselves in danger’s way as they work to protect us deserve our thanks

SkyTrain users ‘more cautious’ and ‘a little tense’ the day after transit cop shooting in Surrey

At Scott Road station, RCMP ask transit users for information, look for leads in tracking down suspect

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Fraser Valley mayors gather to talk development

Housing construction, density, and transit dominated the discussion.

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Most Read

l -->