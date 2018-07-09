Police are looking for Jason Benneke, 31, who has been missing since last Thursday. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Jason Benneke, 31, has been missing since last Thursday

The Surrey RCMP needs help to find Jason Benneke, 31, who has been missing since last Thursday. They ask anyone who knows where he is to call police at 604-599-0502.

He was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5 at the Surrey Public Wharf in the 11700-block of 130th Street.

“He has not been heard or seen from since,” said Sergeant Chad Greig. Police found Benneke’s vehicle nearby.

The BC RCMP Police Dog Service and the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searched both land and water with negative results, Greig added.

Benneke is Aboriginal, five feet seven inches tall and 124 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, light-coloured shoes and no shirt.


