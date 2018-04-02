Surrey RCMP say Rochean Smith went missing on Feb. 9. Friends and family are concerned for his well-being. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Rochean Smith has been missing since Feb. 9, when he was dropped off in Newton

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing man who was last seen in Newton.

According to a press release, Rochean Smith was last seen on Feb. 9 when he was dropped off at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 128th Street.

Police say Smith apparently had plans to go to Vancouver Island to look for work as a landscaper and return to Surrey within four weeks.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police, family and friends are concerned for his health and well-being.

Rochean Smith is described as a 25 years old, dark skinned, 5’11”, 150 lbs, with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number : 2018-42500.

Previous story
Student society and SFU enter agreement to improve, expand student spaces in Surrey
Next story
IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Rochean Smith has been missing since Feb. 9, when he was dropped off in Newton

Student society and SFU enter agreement to improve, expand student spaces in Surrey

After-hour study spots and dedicated project rooms are among the planned improvements

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

Project first mentioned at Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1’s re-entry was ‘mostly successful’

5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigating in Chilliwack, no new water park for South Surrey and more

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

She had fought for an end to racism in South Africa along with then husband Nelson Mandela

Trump says deal for young immigrants is ‘NO MORE’

U.S. president said Mexico must ‘stop the big drug and people flows’

Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach

Some customer payment card information may have been stolen from shoppers

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

Biosecurity measures in place include quarantining Zoo rabbits

Most Read

l -->