Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Rochean Smith has been missing since Feb. 9, when he was dropped off in Newton

Surrey RCMP say Rochean Smith went missing on Feb. 9. Friends and family are concerned for his well-being. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing man who was last seen in Newton.

According to a press release, Rochean Smith was last seen on Feb. 9 when he was dropped off at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 128th Street.

Police say Smith apparently had plans to go to Vancouver Island to look for work as a landscaper and return to Surrey within four weeks.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police, family and friends are concerned for his health and well-being.

Rochean Smith is described as a 25 years old, dark skinned, 5’11”, 150 lbs, with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number : 2018-42500.