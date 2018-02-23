Surrey RCMP seek suspect in sandwich restaurant robbery

Police say robbery occured last November in Newton

Surrey RCMP have released this photo of a suspect in a Newton robbery. (Police handout)

NEWTON — Surrey RCMP hope public can help ID a man who allegedly robbed a sandwich restaurant.

Police say the incident happened on Nov. 13, 2017 in the 13200-block of 72nd Ave. at a “restaurant chain.”

A man entered the restaurant alone, according to police, and took a drink out of the fridge.

Then, the man allegedly approached a cashier, pulling out a large knife and demanding money, before fleeing.

Police say a number of investigative steps have been completed, but they have been unable to positively identify the suspect.

Surrey RCMP describe the suspect as dark-skinned, 25 years old, heavy-set, and between five feet six and five feet eight inches tall.

“Robberies involving businesses can be stressful situations for employees, however, many businesses thankfully have best practices in place which includes the use of video surveillance,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “If you recognize this alleged suspect or have more information about this incident please contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.”

Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit is leading this investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.