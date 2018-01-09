Police investigate a shooting in Guildford on Monday, Jan. 8. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP probe Guildford shooting

Police find no shooting victims, but two people seen fleeing the scene and a car heard speeding away

SURREY – Police were investigating a shooting in Guildford Monday night.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired in the 15900-block of 101A Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Although no victims were located, police say two people were seen running from the area, and an unknown vehicle was heard driving away at a high rate of speed.

A witness at the scene said police had the area cordoned off Monday night and that a police dog was called in to track potential suspects or victims.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses as the investigation continues.

This comes after a fatal shooting just after midnight on Sunday in the 17800-block of 64th Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park.

Another shooting took place just days before that, on Thursday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 17400-block of 64th Avenue.

See also: VIDEO: Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2018-003754 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale
Next story
China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP probe Guildford shooting

Police find no shooting victims, but two people seen fleeing the scene and a car heard speeding away

Morgan Creek residents fight three-storey ‘solid wall’

Opponents say condo plan strays from developers’ own guidelines

VIDEO: Hawthorne Park fight not over after judge dismisses bid to halt plans

BC Supreme Court judge says “there’s nothing I can do to intervene” because City of Surrey has law on its side

Man charged with sex offences fires lawyer on first day of trial

Stanley Whitford, arrested in Surrey, accused of assaulting teen girl in Abbotsford

Victim of ‘suspicious death’ in Cloverdale remains unidentified, cause of death unknown

‘The risk to the public, if any, remains unknown,’ says IHIT

Surrey Eagles ring in the new year with pair of victories

Perry Winfree scores OT winner Sunday against Trail Smoke Eaters

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Trudeau ducks chatting about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau ducks, weaves over talking to committee about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge

The famous B.C. actor passed away after a battle with cancer

Explosion caused by cooking drugs at downtown Chilliwack apartment

No one injured but at least two units damaged in Sunday evening fire

Most Read