Surrey RCMP probe Guildford shooting

Police find no shooting victims, but two people seen fleeing the scene and a car heard speeding away

SURREY – Police were investigating a shooting in Guildford Monday night.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired in the 15900-block of 101A Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Although no victims were located, police say two people were seen running from the area, and an unknown vehicle was heard driving away at a high rate of speed.

A witness at the scene said police had the area cordoned off Monday night and that a police dog was called in to track potential suspects or victims.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses as the investigation continues.

This comes after a fatal shooting just after midnight on Sunday in the 17800-block of 64th Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park.

Another shooting took place just days before that, on Thursday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 17400-block of 64th Avenue.

See also: VIDEO: Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2018-003754 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter