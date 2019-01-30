Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify this individual, who is a suspect in an alleged indecent exposure near Sullivan Heights Secondary School on Jan. 10. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP release photo after suspect allegedly exposes genitals to girl

Police say 10-year-old girl was walking home from school near Sullivan Heights Secondary at time of incident

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in an alleged indecent exposure near Sullivan Heights Secondary School on Jan. 10.

Police say the incident involved a male suspect who “was reported to have exposed his genitals” to a 10-year-old girl who was walking home from school.

Shortly before 4 p.m. that day, Surrey RCMP received a report that an “unknown male” grabbed the girl’s hoodie from behind, “tossed her to the ground, and then exposed his genitalia.”

Surrey RCMP say the victim screamed and the suspect fled after the incident, which is said to have occurred around 3 p.m.

See more: Surrey RCMP looking for male who allegedly exposed himself to 10-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP described the suspect as a Caucasian male, possibly a teenager or in his early 20s, wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit is continuing their investigation and are releasing a photo of the suspect so the public can assist with identifying him.

Surrey RCMP provide these tips to the community:

· Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

· Walk with friends.

· Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

· Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

· Don’t assist strangers.

· Trust your instincts and your feelings.

· Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information about the suspect, witnessed this occurrence or may have dash-cam footage, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigation alleged ‘stranger assault’ in Tynehead

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate alleged ‘stranger assault’ in Newton, Jan. 4, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate alleged assault near Cloverdale’s Greenaway Pool, Jan. 11, 2019


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks
Next story
Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP release photo after suspect allegedly exposes genitals to girl

Police say 10-year-old girl was walking home from school near Sullivan Heights Secondary at time of incident

Province gives $1.25 million to open more than 150 new Surrey child-care spaces

Funding will help five organizations to create spaces at seven facilities

Surrey council to consider ‘super committee’ again tonight

Once more, staff recommend dissolving five committees into one, citing ‘occasional overlap of content’

Surrey’s ‘Toque Tuesday’ ball hockey tourney organized to help the homeless

Surrey Eagles, Chicks with Sticks, City Slickers and other teams play Feb. 5 at civic plaza

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Most Read

l -->