Surrey RCMP say guns, body armour, ‘edged weapons’ seized from Whalley home

Police say an investigation began in fall of 2018 after complaints of alleged fraud

Surrey RCMP photo of weapons seized from on a property and residence in the 8300-block of 135A Street.

Surrey RCMP say an investigation into complaints of alleged fraud led to the seizure of high-end vehicles and weapons.

Back in the fall of 2018, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Jan. 24), the Community Response Unit (CRU) began an investigation into complaints of alleged vehicle fraud.

Police said that investigators “suspected” people’s identities from around the Lower Mainland “were being stolen or compromised for the purpose of purchasing, registering and re-selling high-end vehicles.”

During the investigation, police said, four vehicles were seized including a 2018 GMC Denali SUV, a 2015 Audi Q5 SUV, a 2013 Chrysler 300 sedan and a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck. RCMP said the vehicle, which have an estimated total value of $225,000, were allegedly “obtained through fraudulent means.”

Then on Jan. 18, police said, the CRU and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team searched a home in the 8300-block of 135A Street in Whalley as part of the fraud investigation “which now included alleged identity fraud.”

While searching the home, Surrey RCMP said, officers seized police-type body armour, a sawed-off rifle, two handguns, three imitation handguns, ammunition, numerous “edged weapons, and an assortment of suspected stolen identity documents and mail.”

.@SurreyRCMP say a fraud investigation, starting in the fall of 2018, began after complaints of alleged vehicle fraud. On Jan. 18, police said they searched a home in the 8300-blk of 135A St and found numerous weapons. More to come. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/UfXnDgTs8Q — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 24, 2019

Police said seven people were found inside the home during the search, and were “subsequently detained,” but have since been released from custody “as the investigation continues.”

“Individuals associated with identity theft and fraud will stop at nothing to get what they want including expensive vehicles,” said Inspector Wendy Mehat, community support and safety officer.

“Victims of these crimes can experience financial loss and difficulty obtaining credit or restoring their ’good name’. Remember to periodically check your credit reports, bank and credit card statements, and report any irregularities promptly to the relevant financial institution and to the credit bureaus.”

Anyone with information about this occurrence who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

