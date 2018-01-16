Surrey RCMP say man posing as officer allegedly stole cash, credit cards

Composite sketch of suspect released but police not yet sure if same person behind two robberies

Surrey RCMP are advising the public to check the credentials of people claiming to be police officers after a man posing as one allegedly stole cash and credit cards last month.

Police say a man claiming to be an officer allegedly stole from people on two occasions: On Dec. 2 in the 14000-block of 100A Avenue and Dec. 19 in the 8900-block of 160th Street.

In both instances, police say a South Asian man entered the victim’s home without consent, as the victim believed he was a police officer.

Surrey RCMP say the suspect allegedly made off with cash and credit cards before fleeing.

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect, but they are not yet able to confirm if the suspects from the two incidents are one in the same.

The suspect is described in both instances as a South Asian man, 20 to 40 years old, six feet tall, clean shaven and wearing all black clothing.

“It is perfectly acceptable to ask someone identifying themselves as a police officer for their credentials, like a badge and photo ID card,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “If you’re not satisfied with the information provided, you can contact the police of jurisdiction to confirm the officer’s attendance. Dispatchers will be able to tell you if an officer is at your door.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2017-172145/180525.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

