Surrey RCMP say men with gun steal Jeep from mom, daughter

Police say they are looking for video footage, and two South Asian suspects

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help with a robbery investigation in which men with a gun allegedly stole a woman’s Jeep in the Guildford area.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was approached by two men on Jan. 15, in 15500-block of 109A St.

One suspect allegedly demanded her keys. Police say when the women refused, the suspect allegedly ‘displayed’ a handgun and the woman handed over her keys.

“The suspect then told the female driver and her 16-year-old daughter to exit the vehicle. The suspects got in the Jeep and drove away,” police stated in a release.

Surrey RCMP describe one of the suspects as a South Asian man with a skinny build who was wearing glasses, a grey puffy jacket and a toque at the time.

Suspect two is only described as a South Asian man.

Investigators have conducted neighbourhood inquiries and canvassed the area for video surveillance.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area between 9 and 10 p.m. and has dash-cam video footage to contact police.

Anyone with information about this occurrence who has not already spoken with police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

